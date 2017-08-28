The data docket for the week ahead is a busy one - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group explained that, in this upcoming week, we will again not have any central bank monetary policy decision from G7 but the data calendar for US and developed economies is substantial with the US calendar climaxing on Friday (1 Sep) with the release of August US labor market report.

Key Quotes:

"We expect a 250k NFP (from 209k in July) while unemployment rate may stay steady at 4.3%. But the important focus will again be on US wage growth which we think may come in at a faster clip of +0.5%m/m, +2.6%y/y (from +0.3%m/m, 2.5%y/y in July. Other important US data earlier in the week includes today’s July trade (28 Aug), August ADP (30 Aug), 2nd cut of the 2Q GDP (30 Aug), Jul PCE data (31 Aug), and ISM manufacturing (1 Sep).

Among Fed Reserve speakers, only Fed Governor Powell (30 Aug) is scheduled to speak in a public event after Jackson Hole (as of 28 Aug). N​​​​​​

​Note that this will be a short week for UK which will have a summer bank holiday today (28 Aug) while US and Canada will have a long weekend end of this week as the two countries celebrate Labor Day on 4 Sep (Mon).

As for the data docket for the rest of the developed economies, we look forward to substantial Japan July data (29-31 Aug) and Eurozone prelim CPI data (31 Aug)."