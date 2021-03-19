The commodities outlook is strong, but not quite super – ANZ

Strategists at ANZ Bank believe the market is not entering another commodity ‘super-cycle’. The commodity sector has many positive drivers in the short to medium-term, some of these remain tenuous, though.
Key quotes
“The outlook for commodities remains strong. Policy responses from governments worldwide should see global growth push demand for most commodities above long-term levels. At the same time, we see increasing supply-side issues limiting production growth. Combined with relatively low inventories, prices should be well supported in the short-term.”
“A long-term cyclical uptrend looks unlikely at this stage. There have been three major booms in commodity markets since WWII: 1950-55, 1972-80 and 2005-09. The current cycle has all the hallmarks of these previous cycles, in particular, synchronised growth in GDP and industrial production. However, it has some unique features, including climate change policies, which are threatening to push demand in certain commodities even higher.”
“China has indicated it will ease stimulus measures later this year. As a consequence, we see growth in steel demand moderating. Climate change policies are also expected to weigh on gasoline and diesel fuel demand. Eventually, the performance of individual commodity markets will start to diverge, making it far from super.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1900 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD trades above 1.1900, resuming the upside as the US dollar retreats in tandem with the Treasury yields. Plans to resume AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine underpin the common currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3950 amid dollar's weakness
GBP/USD extends the advance above 1.3950 amid broad US dollar weakness. US dollar eases as bond bears catch a breather. Investors shrug off concerns over vaccine supply cut in the UK and Sino-American talks.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1740 level, upside seems limited
Gold managed to gain some positive traction on Friday and erased the overnight losses. Retreating US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support. Bearish technical set-up warrants caution before positioning for any meaningful upside.
Cardano targets $2.30 next
Cardano price breakout from a small double-bottom base has increased the odds that ADA is on the verge of continuing the impressive advance of 2021. Relative Strength Index (RSI) still held around 50 despite the 30% correction.
Forex Today: Markets licking their wounds from the bond rout, Sino-US tensions, vaccines eyed
Markets are in a more cautious mood as rising yields have been weighing on stocks and keeping the dollar bid. The BOJ's decision rattled Japanese shares and Canadian retail sales are eyed. Sino-American talks have resulted in rows.