The Chinese PMIs were mixed in October. The surprisingly strong rise in the Markit manufacturing index could turn out to be temporary and dependent on the trade negotiations, noted analysts at Nordea Markets.
Key Quotes:
The evidence from the Chinese PMIs in October was somewhat contradictory. On Thursday, the official PMIs on both services and manufacturing continued their declining trend which has been present the whole year 2019 and fits well to the overall picture of relatively weak growth prospects of the Chinese economy compared to a year ago. However, today the Markit manufacturing PMI surprised to the upside. Its subindices on new orders, new export orders and production all rose significantly from September.
We do not read too much into a single PMI number in China as their correlation with the hard data is often weak and the PMIs are also very volatile and can give a mixed picture – just like in October. Overall, the PMIs continue to paint a picture of the Chinese economy where growth momentum is now significantly weaker than a year or two ago but there are no signs that the country would be in a free fall.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Market turns indecisive ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
The EUR/USD market seems to have turned indecisive ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls report, which is expected to show the job growth slowed in October due to the General Motors strike.
GBP/USD holds on to recovery gains ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI, US NFP
GBP/USD keeps the bids amid UK political optimism, greenback weakness. US-China trade story keeps risk sentiment dwindled ahead of the key data. Fedspeak and the US ISM Manufacturing PMI add to the catalysts.
USD/JPY: Sellers look for entry below 108.00/107.95 confluence
USD/JPY seesaw around the three-week low. 50-day EMA, rising trend line since late-August limit immediate declines. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level seems to be the key resistance. All eyes on NFP.
Gold pulls back from one week high amid pre-NFP caution
Even if the US Dollar Index (DXY) weakens to the nine-day low, Gold prices retrace from one week high while declining to $1,510.65 by the press time of the pre-European session on Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: The trend remains the same
Non-farm payrolls are projected to add 85,000 in Oct after Sept’s 136,000 gain. The unemployment rate is expected to rise 0.1% to 3.6%. Average hourly earnings will climb 0.3% on the month and 3.0% on the year .