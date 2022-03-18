A Chinese foreign ministry official met with the Russia's ambassador to China

A Chinese foreign ministry official has been reported across the worse to have met with Russia's ambassador to China on March 17 to exchange views on bilateral relations, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Cheng Guoping, Commissioner for Foreign Affairs and Security Affairs at China's foreign ministry, met with Andrey Denisov of Russia.
Views have been exchanged on bilateral counter-terrorism and security cooperation, according to a statement.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said he is concerned China is considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment.''
Says he ''hasn’t seen any meaningful efforts by Russia to bring the war to a conclusion through diplomacy.''
- ''Biden will make clear to Xi, China bears responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression.''
- ''The US will not hesitate to impose costs on China.''
- ''China is refusing to condemn Ukraine's aggression, seeking to ‘portray itself as a neutral arbiter’.''
- ''China has the responsibility to use its influence on president Putin to defend international rules and principles.''
- ''We will not hesitate to impose costs on China.''
