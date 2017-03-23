The benefits of regulation are greater than the costs - ECB's Lautenschläger

Highlights from Sabine Lautenschläger, Member of the Executive Board of the ECB and Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, statements at the Credit Risk 2017 forum, Vienna, 23 March 2017

It’s regulation that helps us to do our job. Regulation seeks to control risks as well

We have mended them, strengthened them, and expanded them

More than eight years after the crisis, banks need regulatory certainty

The financial system is global and so should be the rules that govern it

Last weekend, the G20 have confirmed their support for the work to finalize Basel III

It would be wrong to soften the rules. This would just prepare the ground for the next crisis

Poorly capitalised and poorly managed banks cannot support the economy during downturns

Trust has a positive impact on funding costs for banks, and it determines how attractive a bank is for business partners who think long-term