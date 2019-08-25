The AUD/JPY pair opened with a bearish gap on trade-war escalation

- AUD/JPY is in a continuation of the downside, pressure below 75 handle.
- The bears look to a long term 78.6% Fibo target that marries up with the Jan 2003 swing lows.
The AUD/JPY pair opened with a bearish gap, to be expected considering the geopolitical climate over the trade war escalations. AUD/JPY is currently trading at 0.7073 and has fallen right on the 6th August lows and just a touch off the 2019 lows, (which even broker you use will have their own low for the year as it was a flash crash that printed the low). AUD/JPY is -0.59% on the session so far.
On Friday, the US stock markets finished deeply in the red which has weighed on the cross as the FX market's risk barometer. AUD/JPY is also weighed on directly related to commodity priced and Chinese economic growth. The fact that the Reserve Bank of Australia will now be expected to cut interest rates sooner than later is an additional weight on the bar also.
Trade war escalations
Trump urged US companies to pull out of China and produce in the US following the Chinese announcement of retaliatory tariffs on USD75bn of US imports on Friday, effective 1 September and 15 December. Then, President Trump stated that the 10% levy on USD300bn of Chinese goods would be raised to 15% and the existing 25% levy on USD250bn of Chinese goods would lift to 30%.
"The latest escalation suggests that uncertainty will continue to weigh on global trade, industrial production, and investment in the months ahead, with no sign of a resolution anytime soon. That said, the US and Japan agreed in principle to a trade deal at the G7 over the weekend, offering a glimmer of hope for world trade,"
analysts at ANZ Bank explained this morning.
AUD/JPY levels
There is a bearish bias while below the 75 handle and the 72.20 resistance. Depending on your broker's 2019 low, the pair can continue south. Pulling up the long-term charts, dating back to the global financial crisis, we can see that the cross is on its way towards the 78.6% Fibo target that marries up with the Jan 2003 swing lows - This is located at 66.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: risk-off taking over on trade war escalation
The American Dollar sold off Friday, following US President Trump´s anger discharge on Twitter. The pair soared to 1.1152, its highest for the week, to finally settle at around 1.1140.
GBP/USD: Johnson and Tusk engaged in the blame-game
The GBP/USD pair flirted with the 1.2300 figure late Friday, ending the week with substantial gains around 1.2280, backed by Brexit hopes and the dollar’s broad weakness.
USD/JPY: Intensifying trade war portrays a bearish opening gap at the week-start
Global traders respond to the escalation in the US-China trade war, and absence of hawks at the Jackson Hole, with the USD/JPY pair’s bearish gap to 104.97 at the start of Monday’s Asian session.
Gold prices set on the 127% Fibo extension target
Spot prices rallied to a high of $1,530.22 from a low of $1,493 on the day, ending 1.86% higher ahead of what is expected to be a bullish open in Sydney today and for the ahead.
Powell powerless against Trump's trade wars – US braces for recession, USD set to move
"The most powerful central banker in the world" – is how we and others characterize Fed Chair Jerome Powell. While that may be true – monetary policy is reaching its limits – especially in the face of a trade war.