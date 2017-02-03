The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to highest since 2009

The 2-year Treasury yield jumps to highest since 2009By Omkar Godbole
The two-year treasury yield, which is sensitive to interest rate/inflation expectations, rose to 1.34%; the highest level since 2009.
Yield curve most flat since recession
The difference in yield between 2 and 10-year treasuries, the numbers over this past year are the lowest since 2008. Fed hikes may flatten the curve even further.
A flatter yield curve signals an economy that is not robust enough. But in the current scenario it is a result of heightened Fed rate hike bets.