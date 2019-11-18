Thailand: Has GDP growth really bottomed? - ING

In the view of the analysts at ING Bank, the Bank of Thailand will use firmer growth as an argument for leaving policy on hold in the rest of 2019 and throughout 2020”.
Key Quotes:
“Thailand’s economy expanded 2.4% year-on-year in 3Q19, a slightly better rate than 2.3% in 2Q. It was still short of the 2.7% median expectation in the Bloomberg survey. 0.1% quarter-on-quarter (seasonally adjusted) growth moderated from 0.4% in the previous quarter, which was the slowest pace in the last four quarters.
We remain sceptical about further BoT easing from Asia’s arguably most hawkish central bank. The latest cut has pushed the policy rate to its lowest level ever, 1.25%.
We anticipate that there will be stiff resistance from policymakers to nudge it further, and these latest GDP data may be put forward as one reason for them to leave rates unchanged.”
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 200-bar SMA, 38.2% Fibo. question 7-day high
The EUR/USD pair’s successful recovery from 61.8% Fibonacci retracement flashes a seven-day high of 1.1065 by the press time of early Monday. Overbought RSI conditions add strength to the resistances.
GBP/USD confronts near-term key resistance amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD cheers increasing odds of Tory leadership. US-China trade hopes, military tension and Russian meddling in British politics keep the gains in check. UK PM’s speech, US Housing numbers and trade/Brexit headlines will be in focus.
USD/JPY: Upside still capped below 109.00 amid cautious optimism
The USD/JPY pair keeps its range play below the 109 handle, as the bulls lack follow-through amid cautious optimism, in the face of US-China trade deal hopes, China's Reverse Repo rate cut and Hong Kong unrest.
Gold seesaws around $1468 amid geopolitical tension, trade optimism
With the geopolitical tension concerning Hong Kong and Iran crossing wires, optimism surrounding the US-CN trade deal seems to fail in luring the Gold sellers. As a result, Gold takes rounds to $1,468 during early Asia.
Economic Entrails in the Week Ahead
The exaggeration of the significance of a few data points led many observers to posit a synchronized global economic rebound. Disappointing data from China, Japan, and Australia last week suggested that the Asia Pacific region is not experiencing it.