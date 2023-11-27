Thailand: GDP figures disappoint expectations in Q3 – UOB

The authorities revised down the growth projection for 2023 to 2.5% from the previous estimate of 2.8% in Aug, and the Thai economy is projected to grow in the range of 2.7%-3.7% in 2024, supported by expectations of improvements in exports, private consumption, and investment, as well as the tourism sector, benefiting from wider visa-free policies. The 3Q23 GDP growth confirmed our expectation for a slower growth momentum; however, it came in lower than our estimate. In 4Q23, we expect growth momentum to only slightly improve on the back of a softer private consumption weighed on by tighter financial conditions, and a slow normalization of the tourism sector, amid a slump in government spending and weak exports of goods. We therefore revised down our growth projection for 2023 to 2.3% from our previous estimate of 2.7% and maintained the projection for 2024 at 3.6%.

Thailand’s economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace of 1.5% y/y in 3Q23 from 1.8% y/y in 2Q23, much lower than the market expectations (Reuters Poll +2.4% and Bloomberg +2.2%). On a seasonally adjusted basis, real GDP expanded by 0.8% q/q (2Q23: +0.2%), below the +1.3% q/q median estimate by Bloomberg Survey. During the Jan-Sep period, the Thai economy expanded by 1.9% y/y. The weaker-than-expected growth outturn was weighed by exports of merchandise and government expenditure, while private consumption and tourism continued to be the key growth drivers.

