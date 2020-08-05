Thailand: BoT seen ‘on hold’ at 0.25% on Wednesday – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann suggested the Bank of Thailand (BoT) is expected to leave the key rate unchanged at its meeting later on Wednesday.

Key Quotes

“The BoT kept its one-day repurchase rate unchanged at 0.50% in June, after cutting by 25 bps in May. With rates approaching the zero mark, policy space is increasingly limited, which may see BoT holding rates this time around.”

“Policymakers may cut the benchmark rate cut by another 25 bps to 0.25% in Sep to support growth and inflation, failing which, unconventional measures may be adopted”.