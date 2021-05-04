Thailand: BoT expected to keep rates on hold this week – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, believes the Bank of Thailand (BoT) would leave its monetary conditions unchanged at Wednesday’s monetary policy meeting.

Key Quotes

“We keep our call for BoT to leave its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.50% for the whole of 2021.”

“Still, Thailand’s economic growth is likely to be uneven amid pronounced downside risks should COVID-19 worsens.”

“Should macroeconomic fundamentals stay unexpectedly subdue into 2H21, a 25bps rate cut could materialize then.”