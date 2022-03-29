The Bank of Thailand (BoT) is seen keeping the policy rate unchanged at its meeting on Wednesday, suggested Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
“On the back of further GDP recovery amidst inflation risks, we expect BoT to implement a 25 bps rate hike in 2022, possibly as early as 3Q22.”
“The risks of a rate hike in 2022 will likely be magnified giving the rising debt levels, both in public and private debt.
