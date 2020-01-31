Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit

The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh knockdown as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly spreading outside China, with Thailand confirming its first coronavirus case of local person-to-person transmission.
There are now 19 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Thailand.
Meanwhile, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer confirmed the first two of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The officer said that they are using tried and tested procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.
Also, Japan stepped up its containment measures, as its PM Abe announced that foreigners who have visited Hubei province within the last 14 days to be barred from entering the country.
Market Implications
Safe-havens are drawing bids on fresh coronavirus headlines, with USD/JPY erasing gains to now trade neutral near 108.95 region. Gold prices trim losses and look to regain the 1580 level.
The Aussie drops 0.50% to fresh multi-month lows below 0.6700. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 0.40%, as oil prices and Treasury yields pare back gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
