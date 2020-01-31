Thailand and UK confirm coronavirus cases, Japan steps up measures - Risk takes a hit

The risk sentiment is witnessing a fresh knockdown as the coronavirus outbreak is rapidly spreading outside China, with Thailand confirming its first coronavirus case of local person-to-person transmission.

There are now 19 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in Thailand.

Meanwhile, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer confirmed the first two of the novel coronavirus in the country.

The officer said that they are using tried and tested procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Also, Japan stepped up its containment measures, as its PM Abe announced that foreigners who have visited Hubei province within the last 14 days to be barred from entering the country.

Market Implications

Safe-havens are drawing bids on fresh coronavirus headlines, with USD/JPY erasing gains to now trade neutral near 108.95 region. Gold prices trim losses and look to regain the 1580 level.

The Aussie drops 0.50% to fresh multi-month lows below 0.6700. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures are down 0.40%, as oil prices and Treasury yields pare back gains.