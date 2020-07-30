Texas virus deaths rise by record 322, second day topping 300.

There are currently more than 9,500 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 across Texas’ hospitals, a 62% increase from a month ago, according to updated data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Earlier int he week, President Donald Trump said the US government is sending Texas 500 cases of antiviral drug remdesivir as coronavirus deaths in the state hit record highs.

The cases of the drug, produced by Gilead Sciences, will be enough to treat 3,200 patients, Trump said during a press briefing.

