Texas Governor Abbot: Major flooding to continue in Beaumont and other areas for a few more days

Texas Governor Abbot: Major flooding to continue in Beaumont and other areas for a few more daysBy Eren Sengezer
Texas Governor Greg Abbot held a news conference, with the key quotes, via Reuters, found below:
- 33 Texas counties now covered by federal disaster aid declaration
- 24,000 National Guard troops, including 10,000 from outside state, to be deployed amid storm
- Major flooding to continue in Beaumont and other areas for a few more days
