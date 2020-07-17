Texas Gov. Abbott says “there is no shutdown coming” as coronavirus cases surge

Texas Governor Greg Abbott crossed the wires and said "there is no shutdown coming" as COVID-19 cases surge.

This followed the rumours earlier which weighed on US stocks into the close.

“Let me tell you, there is no shutdown coming,” he told KRIV in Houston.

Abbott pointed to measures he’s taken in recent weeks, including a statewide mask mandate and an order shutting down bars, to slow the spread of the virus. "It will take a few weeks to see a reversal in coronavirus case surges", he said.