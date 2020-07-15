Texas coronavirus deaths biggest daily increase, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 74,000

Texas coronavirus cases rise by at least 10,677 to 284,729 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally which stated that Texas coronavirus deaths rose by 133 to 3,454 on Tuesday, which was biggest daily increase ever.
Meanwhile, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 74,000, according to the Xinhua News Agency.
Brazil on Tuesday reported 1,300 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day, taking its death toll to 74,133.
In the past 24 hours, tests detected 41,857 new cases of infection, taking the total to 1,926,824, the Health Ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak after the United States, in both numbers of deaths and infections.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 576,000 people worldwide.
Over 13.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The actual numbers are believed to be much higher though due to testing shortages and unreported cases.
The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 3.4 million diagnosed cases and at least 136,458 deaths.
Meanwhile, the good news is that Moderna released data from its Phase 1 trial Tuesday, saying the trial was relatively safe and that all 45 people who were given the vaccine developed COVID-19 antibodies.
These antibodies are believed to provide some level of immunization, but how much immunization and for how long is still to be determined.
The trial was made up of three groups with 15 people in each group. Each group received a different dose of the vaccine -- low, medium or high,
ABC News reported.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.