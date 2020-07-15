Texas coronavirus deaths biggest daily increase, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 74,000

Texas coronavirus cases rise by at least 10,677 to 284,729 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally which stated that Texas coronavirus deaths rose by 133 to 3,454 on Tuesday, which was biggest daily increase ever.

Meanwhile, Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 74,000, according to the Xinhua News Agency.

Brazil on Tuesday reported 1,300 deaths from COVID-19 in a single day, taking its death toll to 74,133. In the past 24 hours, tests detected 41,857 new cases of infection, taking the total to 1,926,824, the Health Ministry said. Brazil has the world's second-largest outbreak after the United States, in both numbers of deaths and infections.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has now killed more than 576,000 people worldwide.

Over 13.2 million people across the globe have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The actual numbers are believed to be much higher though due to testing shortages and unreported cases.

The United States has become the worst-affected country, with more than 3.4 million diagnosed cases and at least 136,458 deaths.

Meanwhile, the good news is that Moderna released data from its Phase 1 trial Tuesday, saying the trial was relatively safe and that all 45 people who were given the vaccine developed COVID-19 antibodies.

These antibodies are believed to provide some level of immunization, but how much immunization and for how long is still to be determined. The trial was made up of three groups with 15 people in each group. Each group received a different dose of the vaccine -- low, medium or high,

