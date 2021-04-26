Tesla (TSLA Stock) stays in uptrend mode ahead of earnings

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has been trading in a consolidative manner since April 13th, between the 690.00 and 783.00 zones. However, looking at the bigger picture, we see that it continues to trade above the upside support line drawn from the low of June 25th, and thus, we would consider the medium-term outlook to be positive.
In order to get confident on another round of buying though, we would like to see a clear break above the 783.00 area. Upbeat earnings for Q1 today, after the closing bell, maybe the catalyst for a positive gap above that territory tomorrow. If this is the case, investors may get encouraged to target once again the stocks all-time high at 900.23, hit on January 25th, the break of which would take the stock into territories never tested before.
Looking at our daily oscillators, we see that the RSI is flat slightly above its 50 lines, while the MACD, even though above both its zero and trigger lines, is flat as well. Although both indicators detect some upside speed, the fact that they are flat enhances our choice to wait for a break above 783.00.
On the downside, we would start examining the case of a bearish reversal upon a dip below 540.00. The stock would already be below the aforementioned upside line and investors may allow declines towards the 465.00 barriers, marked by the inside swing highs of September 15th and October 14th. If they are not willing to buy near that level either, then we may see the slide extending towards the 375.00 zones, marked by the low of October 30th, or the 330.00 territories, defined as a support by the low of September 8th.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
79.07% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
XAU/USD holds steady around $1,780, lacks follow-through
Sustained USD selling assisted gold to regain positive traction on the first day of a new week. A modest pickup in the US bond yields, the underlying bullish tone might cap the commodity. Investors look forward to the release of US Durable Goods Orders for a fresh trading impetus.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?