- Tesla stock rallies nearly 2% on Wednesday as stock suffering ends.
- TSLA is ready to test the $780 resistance level.
- Tesla is due to enter the insurance market in Texas shortly.
Tesla rallied sharply on Wednesday and outperformed the broader market in doing so. While the S&P 500 closed up just under 1%, Tesla ended the day up 1.7% and closed back above $750. The Fed paved the way for the latest series of gains with a steady approach to the taper, failing to give an exact time but nonetheless putting the idea firmly in traders' minds now. The taper has to happen sooner rather than later and interest rate hikes have been penciled in sooner than expected also now. This has calmed fears of runaway inflation, and investors have reacted positively to the news. As we have often mentioned, investors hate uncertainty, and the Fed has now removed some of that and provided clarity and certainty.
Tesla rallied steadily through the day and closed nearly at the high of the session, which is always a positive.
Tesla 15-minute chart
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$744 billion
|Price/Earnings
|394
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $704
Tesla stock forecast
The weekly chart below shows a steady uptrend and makes you wonder what all the panic was about earlier in the week. Nothing to see here. Move on says the weekly chart with a steady uptrend in place since May. Last week's high at $761 is the first target to turn this week's candle into a continuation rather than an inside indecision candle.
The daily chart looks a bit healthier now after yesterday's move, and $760 beckons to be broken. This will set Tesla into a light volume zone, and we would not be surprised to see this level go today. Technically, we remain neutral until a break of $760, but we are increasingly tempted to go early as we feel the Fed has done its job and calmed equity fears for now. The major headwinds of Evergrande, Fed and the Delta strain are subsiding and we are left with a strong economy and cash to spend from both buybacks and consumers.
FXStreet View: Neutral until $760, bullish above $760.
FXStreet Ideas: Yesterday's advice continues. "Buy a $780 call for 1-2 week expiry if $763 is broken. Buy support zone at $680." Still the same, but we are tempted to buy that $780 call today.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
