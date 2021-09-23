Tesla stock rallies nearly 2% on Wednesday as stock suffering ends.

TSLA is ready to test the $780 resistance level.

Tesla is due to enter the insurance market in Texas shortly.

Tesla rallied sharply on Wednesday and outperformed the broader market in doing so. While the S&P 500 closed up just under 1%, Tesla ended the day up 1.7% and closed back above $750. The Fed paved the way for the latest series of gains with a steady approach to the taper, failing to give an exact time but nonetheless putting the idea firmly in traders' minds now. The taper has to happen sooner rather than later and interest rate hikes have been penciled in sooner than expected also now. This has calmed fears of runaway inflation, and investors have reacted positively to the news. As we have often mentioned, investors hate uncertainty, and the Fed has now removed some of that and provided clarity and certainty.

Tesla rallied steadily through the day and closed nearly at the high of the session, which is always a positive.

Tesla 15-minute chart

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $744 billion Price/Earnings 394 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $756 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% 52-week high $900.40 52-week low $329.88 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $704

Tesla stock forecast

The weekly chart below shows a steady uptrend and makes you wonder what all the panic was about earlier in the week. Nothing to see here. Move on says the weekly chart with a steady uptrend in place since May. Last week's high at $761 is the first target to turn this week's candle into a continuation rather than an inside indecision candle.

The daily chart looks a bit healthier now after yesterday's move, and $760 beckons to be broken. This will set Tesla into a light volume zone, and we would not be surprised to see this level go today. Technically, we remain neutral until a break of $760, but we are increasingly tempted to go early as we feel the Fed has done its job and calmed equity fears for now. The major headwinds of Evergrande, Fed and the Delta strain are subsiding and we are left with a strong economy and cash to spend from both buybacks and consumers.

FXStreet View: Neutral until $760, bullish above $760.

FXStreet Ideas: Yesterday's advice continues. "Buy a $780 call for 1-2 week expiry if $763 is broken. Buy support zone at $680." Still the same, but we are tempted to buy that $780 call today.