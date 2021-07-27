- Tesla reported earnings after the close on Monday.
- Earnings Per Share (EPS) and revenue beat estimates.
- TSLA stock rose in the aftermarket and is up 2% in Tuesday's premarket.
Tesla released earnings after the close on Monday that will hopefully give some direction to the stock now. TSLA was stuck in a largely sideways range, trading along the 200-day moving average but stuck in a wide band. The volume profile was high, meaning it was a struggle for the price to move sharply in either direction. Now that the results have been released, some more clarity surrounds the stock, and hopefully a strong directional trend can form.
Earnings were strong with a beat on the top and bottom lines. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.45 versus the estimate from Wall Street analysts for $0.96. Sales came in at $11.96 billion, also beating the $11.21 billion estimate. Delivery numbers were also high on investor's minds, and these too were ahead of estimates. Tesla delivered 201,304 vehicles in Q2 2021 an increase of 121% over the same period last year. Tesla said its average selling price had declined by 2% over the year, but its gross margin increased three percentage points from 25.4% to 28.4%.
The results were well received with Tesla stock rising in afterhours trading and again in Tuesday's premarket. At the time of writing, TSLA shares are trading at $667.74, up just under 2%.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$633 billion
|Price/Earnings
|643
|Price/Sales
|22
|Price/Book
|28
|Enterprise Value
|$753 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.21
|Net Margin
|
0.03
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $671
Tesla stock forecast
The earnings report should at least give us something to chew over as Tesla had been a bit rangebound of late. The reaction so far has been bullish, with Tesla stock rising in the post-market on Monday and again in the premarket today, Tuesday. The move in the main session will be most watched as this is when the big hedge and fund managers will show their hand. The reaction is key. This is pretty good news, so a negative reaction will be telling while a continued positive reaction will bring levels around $700 and $715 into view.
The first resistance that TSLA needs to break is the psychological $700 level. It tested here a few times and failed. As mentioned, there is alot of volume traffic at current levels, and it is not until we get above $700 and really $715 that volume thins out and the move can really get room to breath and accelearte. Breaking $715 has $780 as the next big resistance.
The broad uptrending channel Tesla has been in brings support at $635, which is also the 200-day moving averge. A break here ends the uptrend and sets a new lower low. This should then see a test of $591. This is our key support as again volume becomes very thin below, meaning a break could accelerate to test $539.
