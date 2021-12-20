Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Tesla going to fall below $900 on Monday?

- Tesla (TSLA) stock actually rose on Friday despite main indices falling.
- Tesla (TSLA) shares rose to 932.57 for a small gain.
- Tesla is unlikely to outperform on Monday with strong selling expected.
Tesla (TSLA) outperformed on Friday as it closed in the green despite the main indices finishing in the red. Mainstream media peddled the convenient line that this was a shift from growth to value, but that does not explain Tesla's outperformance. In reality, the latest market nervousness is not a sudden return to value rather it is broad-based profit-taking. Names that have had a stellar year are being hit the hardest. Think semiconductor stocks, EV's tech, etc. The return to value is not some repositioning and rethinking by fund managers all of a sudden. It is a case of cashing out for the year and getting all defensive. Remaining invested in equities as nothing else offers any viable return. Nervousness is the key, witness the VIX volatility index popping 20% on Friday to nearly 26.
VIX 30 minute chart
Tesla (TSLA) stock news
An eventful week for Tesla and the electric vehicle space. Elon was knighted as the man of the year twice. Firstly by Time magazine and then the FT added to the gongs. Rivian dumped as results and deliveries disappointed investors. NIO day on Saturday had an impressive run out, with the company saying the ET5 new sedan model already has the company's highest ever pre-orders. Finally, Toyota upped the ante with a $70 billion EV push and 30 electric cars by 2030. To end the week Tesla might be going all mainstream with the NYPD mulling over an order.
Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast
There are no two ways about it, this one is going lower in the short term. Not only some of the news highlighted above but the real kicker came from Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday. He said he cannot support President Biden's Build Back Better plan. Manchin is a democratic senator and key to getting the plan passed through a deadlocked Congress. This statement effectively means the plan is dead in the water. Democrats can't get it through now. The plan was wide-ranging enough to mean the stock market will take the news very badly. Pencil in 2% lower today just on this news. The argument could be made that there is a slight positive in the bill failing for Tesla. The bill was to have further electric vehicle incentives but only to unionized manufacturers. So this levels the playing field somewhat for Tesla. However, the general negativity is likely to mean this is overlooked for now and we expect Tesla (TSLA) to drop below $900 today.
This end of year selling pressure is bringing Tesla back to some interesting support levels. Once $900 is gone it is on to $843. That neatly fills the gap from October 15, the start of the current price explosion. That will be time to re-evaluate at that stage Tesla will be below the 100-day moving average at $877.
Tesla chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.1250 as dollar stays modestly weaker
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1250 on Monday as the greenback is struggling to find demand with Omicron fears weighing on US Treasury bond yields. The US Dollar Index is posting modest losses around 96.50 and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is losing more than 1%.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area, remains vulnerable
GBP/USD fell to a daily low of 1.3174 in the early trading hours of the European session but managed to stage a rebound. With safe-haven flows dominating the financial markets, however, the pair stays in the negative territory around 1.3200.
Gold cheers flight to safety, key levels to watch
Gold price underpinned by the risk-off mood as US’ Manchin rejects BBB. Treasury yields keep falling, caps the US dollar’s upside despite risk-aversion.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: All aboard, last chance for the Santa rally
Equity markets remain in a state of flux as we approach the final full week of the year. The traditional Christmas lunch season is curtailed, so next week may see some activity.