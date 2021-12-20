Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is Tesla going to fall below $900 on Monday?

Tesla (TSLA) stock actually rose on Friday despite main indices falling.

Tesla (TSLA) shares rose to 932.57 for a small gain.

Tesla is unlikely to outperform on Monday with strong selling expected.

Tesla (TSLA) outperformed on Friday as it closed in the green despite the main indices finishing in the red. Mainstream media peddled the convenient line that this was a shift from growth to value, but that does not explain Tesla's outperformance. In reality, the latest market nervousness is not a sudden return to value rather it is broad-based profit-taking. Names that have had a stellar year are being hit the hardest. Think semiconductor stocks, EV's tech, etc. The return to value is not some repositioning and rethinking by fund managers all of a sudden. It is a case of cashing out for the year and getting all defensive. Remaining invested in equities as nothing else offers any viable return. Nervousness is the key, witness the VIX volatility index popping 20% on Friday to nearly 26.

VIX 30 minute chart

Tesla (TSLA) stock news

An eventful week for Tesla and the electric vehicle space. Elon was knighted as the man of the year twice. Firstly by Time magazine and then the FT added to the gongs. Rivian dumped as results and deliveries disappointed investors. NIO day on Saturday had an impressive run out, with the company saying the ET5 new sedan model already has the company's highest ever pre-orders. Finally, Toyota upped the ante with a $70 billion EV push and 30 electric cars by 2030. To end the week Tesla might be going all mainstream with the NYPD mulling over an order.

Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast

There are no two ways about it, this one is going lower in the short term. Not only some of the news highlighted above but the real kicker came from Senator Joe Manchin on Sunday. He said he cannot support President Biden's Build Back Better plan. Manchin is a democratic senator and key to getting the plan passed through a deadlocked Congress. This statement effectively means the plan is dead in the water. Democrats can't get it through now. The plan was wide-ranging enough to mean the stock market will take the news very badly. Pencil in 2% lower today just on this news. The argument could be made that there is a slight positive in the bill failing for Tesla. The bill was to have further electric vehicle incentives but only to unionized manufacturers. So this levels the playing field somewhat for Tesla. However, the general negativity is likely to mean this is overlooked for now and we expect Tesla (TSLA) to drop below $900 today.

This end of year selling pressure is bringing Tesla back to some interesting support levels. Once $900 is gone it is on to $843. That neatly fills the gap from October 15, the start of the current price explosion. That will be time to re-evaluate at that stage Tesla will be below the 100-day moving average at $877.

Tesla chart, daily