Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Why did Tesla surge on Monday? Options call works wonders

Tesla stock surges through $700 on Monday.

TSLA finally breaks out of range-bound trading.

The electric vehicle giant's shares to target next resistance at $781.

Tesla stock finally gave us something to write about on Monday and get our trading teeth into as the stock surged through the $700 and $715 resistance levels. Tesla shares gave up some ground later in the session but still closed at $709.67, an impressive 3.3% gain for the day. Tesla had been struggling for direction lately and we badly needed something to happen to give us something to get into.

At FXStreet, we had cautioned against getting into a trade too early or trading when no strong trend was evident. The waiting game is the hardest part of trading, learning to be on the sidelines waiting for the right opportunity. Otherwise, it will be death by a thousand trades and commissions for your trading account. It is better to take the high percentage trades and ignore the noise. Our options call from Thursday worked wonders with a rise of 400% in two trading sessions: "Something like a $750 call or $550 put might work. A $750 call for August 27 costs less than $5 per share."

Well, the $750 call has now exploded in value and is trading at $20 per share, quadrupling in a few sessions. Not a bad return if you can get it and making this author wonder why he doesn't follow his own advice.

The move had been coiling for a while and results were there to do the trick and get things going. Earnings were strong with a beat on the top and bottom lines. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.45 versus the estimate from Wall Street analysts for $0.96. Sales came in at $11.96 billion, also beating the $11.21 billion estimate. Delivery numbers were also high on investors' minds, and these too were ahead of estimates. Tesla delivered 201,304 vehicles in Q2 2021, an increase of 121% over the same period last year. Tesla said its average selling price had declined by 2% over the year, but its gross margin increased three percentage points from 25.4% to 28.4%. But the shares really did not do much post results and it was not until Monday that things finally got going.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $702 billion Price/Earnings 358 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $753 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $706

Tesla stock forecast

All good news this morning with the powerful move yesterday. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has crossed over into bullish territory, confirming the move. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index CCI) have also trended higher, confirming the price. We can see clearly from the volume profile bars on the right-hand side of the chart just how little volume is above $715 so the move should be able to keep going without too much volume-based resistance, $780 is the next resistance target. This is the high from April 14. So long as Tesla keeps above $697 to $700, the bulls are in charge. The $697 mark is the high from Friday so there is a small opening gap from Monday which the market might look to fill. This would be a nice entry for pullback longs to enter, but use a stop, always use a stop. The 9-day moving average is my choice of where to use for a stop.