Tesla shares surge 2% on Monday to break back above $700.

Tesla stock up 2% in a flat day overall for markets.

TSLA still set to break higher and test $780.

While the overall market was pretty quiet on Monday, with Apple barely registering a change at all (See here), Tesla did manage to strongly outperform, surging 2% on the day. Surging is not usually a word associated with a 2% move anymore, given how the meme stock space has changed our perception of moves this year, but 2% is noteworthy when the overall market was flat to lower on the day. A strong outperformance then for Tesla stock. The day started positively with early news of an upgrade by Jefferies helping sentiment in the premarket on Monday and this continued into the main session. Tesla shares briefly broke our $715 target before retreating a bit on the close, the shares closing at $713.76 for a 2.1% gain.

The move on Monday was nicely set up by, first, the $697 support holding, which kept the recent bullish trend in place. Second, Jefferies upgraded TSLA, and third, the bullish technical indicators became clear. Read on!

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $702 billion Price/Earnings 358 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $753 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $711

Tesla stock forecast

Now that $697 held, it further confirms the bullish trend. Breaking and holding above $715 is the next test and target. Above here the volume profile bars show volume drying up quite a lot, meaning the move higher should face less resistance and our medium-term target of $780 will get that bit closer. Once above $740, volume is lacking completely, meaning any break should be easy to sustain. The key to the bullish trend remains $697 – if broken all bets are off. This is now the 9-day moving average, further adding to the level's importance.

We can see from the chart below how the momentum indicators, Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI), are tracking the move higher in confirmation. FXStreet maintains $780 as the medium target. This is also the yearly VWAP (Voume Weighted Average Price).