- Tesla trades lower by 1.4% on Thursday as markets take risk-off.
- $700 level is still held as Tesla tries to recover from losses.
- TSLA waiting like the rest of the market for Jackson Hole comments.
Tesla stock traded lower on Thursday as some recent gains were given back and the market awaits direction from Fed Chair Powell and his comments to the Jackson Hole central bank gathering. Tesla closed pretty much right in the middle of its range, having earlier managed to reject a move below $700. The stock has been very choppy of late as some tough news flow circulates around Tesla and the sector in general.
Sector news in the form of China perhaps looking at tougher regulation for any autonomous or so called autopilot functions on many manufacturers after some crashes. Tesla itself was or is the subject of an investigation announced by the US National Highway Transit Safety Authority (NHTSA), which is looking into issues of Tesla cars crashing into parked emergency vehicles. Reuters reported that the NHTSA has identified 11 crashes in the past 30 months in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes."
The situation was added to when two US senators wrote to the Federal Trade Commission about Tesla. "Tesla and (CEO) Mr. (Elon) Musk’s repeated overstatements of their vehicle’s capabilities ... put Tesla drivers – and all of the traveling public – at risk of serious injury or death," Senate Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Edward Markey said in a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan and reported by Reuters. "Tesla drivers listen to these claims and believe their vehicles are equipped to drive themselves – with potentially deadly consequences."
This recent newsflow knocked the stock off its bullish perch and maintained the sideways choppy trading. This is likely not going to change until after today's Jackson Hole conference as markets are in risk-off mode.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$699 billion
|Price/Earnings
|354
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Tesla stock forecast
The uptrend is still in place just about if looking at the low from May up to current levels. This also corresponds to the 200-day moving average which Tesla has retreated to several times this summer always finding comfort there. $730 is where we need something to happen as a break above sees volume get pretty light, meaning further gains should be easier to achieve. $620 is the key support on the downside as breaking it will make a lower low and end the bullish trend. A break of $730 should see a test of $780. The strategy in our opinion then is to try and get long on a break above $730, targetting $780. Otherwise, another option is buying the dip at the trend line or alternatively at $620.
