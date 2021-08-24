Tesla surges 3% on Monday to break through $700.

TSLA stock has been suffering since the US investigation was announced last week.

Tesla stock is now set to break higher and test $780.

Tesla has taken its shareholders on a pretty bumpy ride the last few sessions as the stock has exhibited some pretty decent volatility. Tesla is a high beta stock anyway, meaning it moves more than the main stock market, either up or down, but last week saw a sharp sell-off and now most of that has been recovered. The sell-off was due to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announcing it is reviewing Tesla's systems for identifying parked emergency vehicles. Reuters reported that the NHTSA has identified 11 crashes in the past 30 months in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes."

The situation grew worse when two US senators wrote to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate Tesla. This led to sharp falls for the stock, which had been under pressure anyway as fears over China cracking down on autonomous driving systems have also been stoked by some incidents. Tesla had been looking pretty bullish but could not fight off the headwinds. TSLA slumped through $700 before heading straight for the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and managed to break that too, although not significantly. This 200-day moving average has been important for Tesla since May when the stock first tested it. Tesla has never strayed far from it and has been trading along the line since July.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $699 billion Price/Earnings 354 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $756 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% 52-week high $900.40 52-week low $329.88 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $711

Tesla stock forecast

The choppy trading in Tesla stock continues, and getting on a trend has been difficult as there basically has not been one. Our call from last week – "We would in our humble opinion be trying dips at $665 with a stop somewhere around $650" – remains active, and hopefully some of you are still in a good position. Please also use a trailing stop to guarantee profits, especially in such a choppy trend. The next resistance/target we would like to see broken is $735. The high for August is at $730, but $735 is more significant as volume begins to thin out once above here. The stock should then accelerate toward $780. The trend channel has worked well since forming in the middle of May, but we have consistently tested the bottom of it rather than the top. The top of this channel nicely comes in at $780, adding to the importance of our level. If you are long, we would be trying to stay long but using a trailing stop to deal with the stock's choppy nature. We do not see a huge reason to take new positions unless breaking $735 or even $780. Our pullback, long entry test levels are $660 and $620.