Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla struggling to reverse from 200-day MA

The 200-day is a significant milestone for any financial asset signifying a long-term battle between bulls and bears and this battle is really in evidence with TSLA shares. The stock has been revolving around the 200-day moving average for some time now and cannot make a clear decision. $539 remains key to the downside as a break of this level will confirm the 200-day MA is now behind us and set bears firmly in the driving seat. A trip to $500 and then a strong support zone around $420-460 would be a strong likelihood. We have identified a small embryonic uptrend channel so let's see how this one plays out. It is early days here so breaking below the lower channel line would not be too surprising. As mentioned the ley levels to look for to the downside are $546 and $539. Breaking higher above $667 is really the extended target to change the trend to a more bullish stance. $635 and then $656 are interim resistances on the way. For now with this new channel in place and holding, along with breaking above $600 and finally breaking above the 9 and 21-day moving averages, the trend could be turning higher. But as of yet nothing is particularly strong.

TSLA shares are still relatively calm and engaged in a sideways pattern with the 200-day moving average holding the stock. Various news flows positive and negative hit the stock on Monday with Electrek reporting TSLA has lost its Head of energy Operations and the SEC rumoured to be concerned over Tesla accepting payment in Bitcoin. The shares still have remained relatively resilient failing to retrace to the May 19 low of $546 and testing the key support at $539. Chinese delivery news has helped underpin the stock on Tuesday and TSLA has recaptured the 9 and 21-day moving averages.

