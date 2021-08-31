Tesla stock is ready to break out after a strong performance on Monday.

TSLA up nearly 3% on Monday to $730.91 on the close.

The stock has stumbled but finally looks ready for the last hurdle.

Tesla stock registered another impressive day on Monday as the equity market surged to yet more all-time highs on more doveish comments from the Jackson Hole conference that led investors to conclude that the only way is up. Risk is back on the table, and equities offer the best return of the major investible asset classes. Tesla jumped on the train and moved up to the key resistance at $730. The stock has been building for some time and has been in a choppy sideways range for a while but now looks ready to test the big resistance at $730. The stock has had a go at breaking $730 before and failed with a few headwinds from the NTHSA hitting the stock and then China looking to increase regulation on some of its own electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. Tesla retreated and regrouped, or should I say recharged, at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and now looks set to finally break above $730.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $723 billion Price/Earnings 354 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $756 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% 52-week high $900.40 52-week low $329.88 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $711

Tesla stock forecast

Monday's move has brought Tesla right back to the important $730 level. We have been banging the drum about this level for a while now but look to the volume profile bars to see just how important it is. Volume drops off dramatically above here, meaning a move to $780 is that much easier to make. Stepping back a bit to a monthly chart will show just how important it is to break $730 and head for $780. On the monthly chart below, we have been in the triangle formation since all-time highs in January. This triangle formation is a continuation pattern, and this pattern is clearly bullish. We are going to get a new bar tomorrow for September, meaning the top of the triangle resistance is going to be at $765. A breakout is super bullish and will set us up for a new look at all-time highs.

Let us not get too ahead of ourselves though. We still have work to do. First, Tesla needs to break $730. This then will bring the volume down and make more gains slightly easier to make. Once through $760 and $780, volume really thins out, and it is only then we should start to get excited about a possible push to all-time highs. Tesla needs to hold key support at $730 once it breaks through. The breakout can retrace to test the level but must not break back below. For now even another failure at $730 is fine so long as $715 holds. If that breaks then it is back to the choppy range trading that has characterized Tesla for most of the summer with the 200-day SMA at $678 an obvious support target.