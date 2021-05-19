Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting sub $500 as its Bitcoin trade hurts

- Tesla still heading for sub $500, support at $539 on the way.
- TSLA shares are likely to suffer for their bitcoin investment.
- TSLA breaks the 200-day moving average key level.
Tesla shares continue to suffer, facing many headwinds in 2021. Recently the mix of revenue worried investors with environmental credits and revenue from Bitcoin overshadowing revenue from electric vehicle sales. Disappointing data from China on EV car sales have also hurt the share price.
Now the perfect storm continues as Tesla's investment in Bitcoin takes a bath as the cryptocurrency dumps alarmingly toward $30,00 and loses 20% before the market opens on Wednesday.
Tesla has been in a classic downtrend since late January with a series of lower highs and lows. The break of $780 in late February was what really ended any hope of bulls returning as that key support was broken.
Tesla then formed a triangle set up and breaking out to the downside is another classic bearish chart set up. The target of a triangle breakout is the size of the entry but this is not a particularly clean triangle, so there is uncertainty in the breakout range.
Other bearish factors though remain in play. Tesla broke the trendline support and targeted the 200-day moving average. This is a big and well-watched level for any financial market and it had helped to at least slow the fall in Tesla's share price. The Bitcoin debacle on Wednesday though will likely see further pressure on TSLA shares and the 200-day support is now well and truly busted. $539 is firmly in the crosshairs for bears and likely to be hit. This was where buyers aggressively came in on March 5 and pushed TSLA markedly higher. Volume also spiked at this price level so it is strong support. If it breaks, Tesla shares will likely accelerate the move to sub-$500 levels. The reason for the acceleration is clearly evident in the lack of price discovery and time in the move from $440 to $540 on the way up. Tesla found little resistance through this area on the way up, so the same is likely on the way down. Tesla will head straight for the neat psychological $500 level before a test of the bear target we have identified in our chart at the $440 region. This should at least contain further damage as it is a strong consolidation area for TSLA shares.
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) and Directional Movement Index (DMI) are both crossed into a bearish sign. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) are both indicators showing overbought or oversold conditions. Both of these indicators flagged that Tesla was oversold on May 13. The RSI and CCI did not give strong signals as they barely crossed into oversold territory but this, combined with the 200-day moving average support saw a brief stall but now Bitcoin has helped break any lingering support.
For Tesla to truly turn bullish the job is getting harder and harder. The first task is to stabilize and perhaps $539 is the place to try this. But it is a long way to actually turn bullish. The 9-day moving average at $597 is now distant but only above $667 can bulls say they are in control of the narrative.
|Support
|539
|500
|465
|440
|430
|Resistance
|588 200-day
|591
|667 bullish
|715
|781
|900
At the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
Errors and omissions excepted.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears daily highs as yields retreat
Markets are in a risk-off mood with Wall Street plummeting after the close. However, the dollar came under selling pressure as government bond yields trim early gains. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD pares losses, holds below 1.4200
GBP/USD trades around 1.4170, recovering ground as demand for the greenback receded. UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. It’s all about yields and the Federal Reserve today.
GBP/USD pares losses, holds below 1.4200
GBP/USD trades around 1.4170, recovering ground as demand for the greenback receded. UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. It’s all about yields and the Federal Reserve today.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.