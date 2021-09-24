- Tesla was steady if unspectacular on Thursday with small gains on the day.
- Tesla stock did manage to hold above $750 but is still rangebound.
- TSLA looking to break out above the $780 resistance.
Tesla stock was pretty steady on Thursday as the gains on Wednesday were consolidated, but the range and volume were small. The week after quadruple witching (which was last week) can often see reduced volumes and volatility as pressure is off the market makers and the hedging trade is not as evident. Tesla (TSLA) traded in a tight range yesterday and as ever opened with a gap before trading down to fill the gap and then recovering to close at $753.64 for a gain of just 0.23% on the day. Most stocks ran out of steam after a decent recovery on Wednesday, and Tesla was no different. The news flow on the stock was limited, but Tudor Pickering Holt did manage to put a small hurdle in the way of bulls by starting coverage on Tesla with a Sell rating and a $537 price target.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$744 billion
|Price/Earnings
|394
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $704
Tesla stock forecast
Mostly sideways trading in Tesla stock for much of September as we can see from our daily chart below. The stock has been rangebound between $740 to $760 for most of the month. $760 is a level we have mentioned before, and the volume profile bars on the right of the chart shows why. Once above, volume drops off sharply and a lack of volume should equate to a lack of resistance and open the door for a proper move. But Tesla is finding it tough to crack this level. Clearly, we can see from the trend channel the bullish trend in the medium term is intact, but the short-term view is more neutral until we get above $760. Tesla needs a sharp break to attract momentum players into the name and drive things on. It has not helped that Cathy Wood, one of the biggest bulls on Tesla, has been in the headlines for selling the stock. But given the huge amounts she owns, these recent sales are not too significant in our view.
FXStreet View: We remain neutral in the short term until $760 is broken. Then we turn bullish.
FXStreet Ideas: Very strong support at $682 to buy a dip. Buy a short-dated call option if $760 is broken on high volume.
