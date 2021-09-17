Tesla stock barely moves in a lacklustre session on Thursday.

Is the stock waiting for a freaky quadruple witching Friday?

TSLA is still ready to test the $780 resistance.

Well, that was one of the most unexciting sessions we have witnessed in Tesla for some time. The stock barely moved at all throughout the day, and Tesla market makers must have had their feet up ahead of what is sure to be a tough session on Friday when quadruple witching hits the stock. Tesla is one of the biggest weighted stocks in the S&P 500 (SPX, SPY), and on Friday we get futures expiry and options expiry on the S&P 500, as well as expiry for futures and options on Tesla itself. This should have traders keeping an eye out for some unusual moves and high volume as Friday progresses. The closing auction is when the expiry hits across all four entities. For more detail on quadruple witching and how it works, see here.

We can see the snoozefest that was the stock's range compared to the rest of the week. There was not much news flow on Thursday for Tesla, and the market overall was unsure of how to proceed. US retail sales were unexpectedly good, but the market did not want to rally. Not a good sign, but with quadruple witching approaching investors may not want to take new positions.

Tesla key statistics

Market Cap $728 billion Price/Earnings 394 Price/Sales 23 Price/Book 29 Enterprise Value $756 billion Gross Margin 22% Net Margin 6% 52-week high $900.40 52-week low $329.88 Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target Hold, $704

Tesla stock forecast

Not much has changed then to our view from yesterday based on a slow day on Thursday. Tesla remains on course to crack the $780 resistance leve, but we would like it to remain above $740 and get above $760 in the next two sessions as that takes out last week's high and so keeps momentum going. Volume thins out above $760, making gains easier. The uptrend is still intact, and even the spike lower on Monday was not too damaging as it was quickly reversed. We can see our buy zone at $691 from the 200-day moving average and $680 as volume is heavier here.

FXStreet view: TSLA remaining bullish above $740, neutral from $740 to $700, bearish below $700, but not strongly so until below $620.

FXSTreet ideas: Buy dip zones at $740, $691 – the 200-day moving average – and $680 as volume is high here. Please use stops.