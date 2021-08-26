We still need something to happen to kick-start Tesla and this is less likely ahead of the Fed meeting at Jackson Hole. $730 is the resistance hurdle Tesla needs to clear to get going. This will bring the stock into an area of low volume and so make a price move easier. $780 would be the target, the high from April. As mentioned, the 200-day SMA at $673 provides support, and there is a lot of volume support here also as we can clearly see from the volume profile bars on the right of the chart below. This $673 zone is also the bottom of the trend channel Tesla stock has been trading in since the middle of May. This volume does not thin out until below $600. If that level goes, then it would be a volume vacuum until $436, which is the point of control since October 2020. The point of control is the price with the highest amount of volume.

Tesla stock remained steady on Wednesday as most markets trade in subdued fashion before the Fed summer party at Jackson hole. Taper talk is sure to be the order of the day, and investors will be watching closely as the biggest money printing scheme in history looks set to come to an end. Tesla opened yesterday like it was making up for lost time with the stock quickly moving up toward $720 by lunchtime, but the risk-off mood took over and Tesla gave up most gains to close at $711.20 for a net gain of 0.4%. It was still good progress as last week had seen Tesla fall back to $648 on talk of an investigation by the US highway authority and read through perhaps from increased Chinese regulation hitting automakers. Tesla once again though found support at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a feat it has managed several times in 2021.

