Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla bounces on strong battery news and volume profile

- Tesla shares rally on the back of a strong Nasdaq.
- The Fed manages to keep equity market happy despite rate rises.
- TSLA closes to the top of the day's range.
Equity markets had a mixed day on Thursday with the broad market indices – Dow, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 – all closing lower but the Nasdaq bucking the trend and closing a solid 1.3% up. Tesla (TSLA) was no laggard and closed nearly 2% higher at $616.60. Overall, the Fed appears to have managed the tricky task of bringing forward interest rate rises while keeping equity markets reasonably happy and stable. The Nasdaq may be leading the way higher now as normally higher rates would hit high growth stocks the most – in other words, the Nasdaq stocks of choice.
The reason is that high-growth stocks have limited current cash flows but high anticipated future cash flows. These future cash flows are discounted to present value using the prevailing interest rate. The higher the interest rate the higher the discount. But on Thursday the Nasdaq was the outlier, setting a new record high. This may be a lead indicator for the other indices.
Tesla shares were pushed higher on the back of some heavy options trading, a feature of the retail set, and some solid support from the trend line we at FXStreet have identified over the last number of weeks. Some strong fundamental news also helped as Electrek reported that while Tesla has reduced the battery in the new Model S Plaid from 104kWh to 100kWh.This has actually increased the range due to increased efficiency in the overall powertrain and improved aerodynamics. Batteries are the most expensive part of electric vehicle production, so using a marginally smaller battery means a slightly higher overall margin on every sale.
Tesla stock forecast
Taking a deeper look at the hourly chart shows the strong performance as Thursday's session wore on, and indeed most of the volume took place toward the top of the range. This can be seen from the volume profile (blue-yellow bars) on the chart. TSLA stock powered up on the open and remained elevated for the session, posting all the volume toward the high of the day, obviously a bullish factor. Thursday's point of control is at $619, close to the day's high at $621.43. The 30-minute chart below also clearly shows the nice bounce from the lower trend channel on Wednesday, which set up Thursday's strong performance.
Zooming out to the daily chart, we can see again the recent trend channel in question and how well it has been working for Tesla stock. Thursday's move has seen Tesla regain the short-term 9-day moving average. While this is a positive, the longer-term view represented by the daily chart is still a bit rangebound. TSLA shares are sitting at the key 200-day moving average, a key pivot point. Really bulls want to see TSLA above $635, which opens the door for a move to $667. Above $715, volume thins out dramatically as we can see from the volume profile on the right of the chart. This means a break of $715 has less resistance above. However, the same is true for $539, below is a worrying lack of volume meaning a break could accelerate to sub-$500.
Thursday's move is promising with the volume toward the high of the day and retaking the 9-day moving average. This puts the risk-reward slightly in favour of bulls, but a break of $635 would confirm this.
