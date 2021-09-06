Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Can Tesla hold above key $730 support?

- Tesla stock was pretty quiet on Friday as jobs data was poor.
- Market unsure of its next direction and so is Tesla.
- TSLA stock needs to hold key $730 support.
Tesla once again put in a pretty quiet range day on Friday with the overall market a bit shocked by the very weak employment data. That ensured that any further gains for equities were constrained. Although further slow and steady gains are likely as the Fed is definitely not going to taper now before 2022. Interest rate hikes have also been pushed further out the calendar and this opens the way for the Nasdaq to push on and outperform. Nasdaq stocks are highly sensitive to interest rate changes due to future cash flow sensitivities. These future cash flows are discounted using interest rates so the higher the rate the higher the discount and the lower the present value of future projected profits.
Tesla has been range trading for most of the summer, frustrating trend traders who would like to see it break out of the choppiness. The stock has been grinding higher since the last wobble hit the stock back in early August. The US announced a safety investigation into Tesla, specifically the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) as there have been reported incidences of Teslas crashing into parked emergency vehicles. The NHTSA has asked Tesla to provide information about how its diver assistance system deals with parked emergency vehicles. The whole China saga also hit the stock as data concerns have been raised by China previously about Electric Vehicles and data collection. Tesla has moved to address some of these concerns although none appear to be directly to do with Tesla itself but the stock has been caught in the contagion. Last week also saw further headwinds when Elon Musk tweeted about supply chain issues and a delay to the Tesla roadster.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$726 billion
|Price/Earnings
|354
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $711
Tesla stock forecast
TEsla has responded well since the low on august 17 post the NHTSA sell-off and some China concerns. The stock regrouped at the 200-day moving average support and steadily ground higher. some tweeting from Elon musk last week put the brakes on the rally but TSLA stock remains above the key $730 level. This previously had held Tesla so remaining above is key. It also opens the door for a move above $750 and into a light volume zone, making more gains easier to achieve. Breaking back below probably gives us the last chance buy the dip zone at $722 the 9-day moving averge. Below that and we are back in choppy, neutral trading. Above $730 we remain short term bulls.
