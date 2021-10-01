Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Why is TSLA going to $800?

- Tesla stock falls and again fails at the $800 level.
- TSLA still looking bullish but needs a break from the broader market.
- Delivery numbers due in the next few days could be the catalyst.
Tesla (TSLA) once again failed in its attempt to break above the psychological $800 resistance level on Thursday, but given the overall weakness in the market this cannot really be put on Tesla's shoulders. The market has been having a tough time as bond yields have put Nasdaq stocks under selling pressure, meaning outperformance is not easy. Tesla stock, despite some pretty big falls in the Nasdaq, has held up reasonably well and remains poised to break $800.
Delivery numbers will likely be released next week for Tesla for the Q3 period, and these will obviously be closely watched. Elon Musk has pushed his workers for the "most intense delivery week ever," according to an internal employee email. Earlier he had reportedly asked employees to go "super hardcore" in September. Clearly, this one is gearing up to be an important delivery number. What will also be interesting to keep note of is any comments regarding chip shortages and supply chain issues. This has been a recurring thorn in the side of automobile manufacturers this year, and the pressures do not look to be easing.
As we can see from the 15-minute chart above, Tesla shed $14 into the close and closed near the low of the day, which is never a bullish sign.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$783 billion
|Price/Earnings
|394
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $704
Tesla stock forecast
TSLA has been trading in tighter and tighter ranges for the last few sessions, which has created a triangle pattern. Normally, this is a continuation pattern, especially as we had the strong up moves on September 24 and 27. However, it is a limited time sample, so in our view it is not too strong. What should be noted is that tightening ranges will eventually lead to a breakout.
The overall trend is still bullish, and the longer-term channel still holding. Tesla is above the 9-day moving average, but the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is flatlining, showing us exactly how tight the range is. A breakout will happen but which way? We still feel the risk-reward is skewed to the upside as $800 is too tempting a magnet. The stock has held up in the recent bearish sessions, and both MACD and RSI remain in more bullish positions. The catalyst could be the delivery numbers.
For those unsure of which direction a useful strategy could be, a strangle option might do the trick. This is used when you think there will be a price explosion, but are unsure of the direction. Our thinking here is the tight range will lead to a blowout, and the delivery data also could see a sharp move either way. The delivery data is due shortly, so let us look at a short-term option. A strangle involves buying a put and buying a call. An $830 call for October 8 costs around $4, and a $735 put for the same expiry is around $16.
FXStreet View: Bullish above $765
