- Tesla stock drops on Tuesday after announcing Giga Berlin shutdown.
- Tesla is in the midst of laying off more than 3% of its workforce.
- TSLA delivery data for Q2 fell slightly short of expectations.
Tesla (TSLA) stock traded down 4.3% on Tuesday to $652 after the electric vehicle leader missed vehicle delivery data over the weekend and announced it would be halting production at its Berlin factory in order to increase shift capacity and begin manufacturing electric motors in a separate wing.
Also read: Tesla Stock Deep Dive: Price target at $400 on China headwinds, margin compression, lower deliveries
Tesla stock news
After ramping up the Gigafactory Berlin to 1,000 vehicles a week, Tesla is stepping back and reevaluating. Shutting down and reorganizing production at the plant will take two weeks, but management says it will allow Tesla to run a third shift and increase production in the longer run. Additionally, the company has been importing its electric motors from Shanghai to install in vehicles built in Berlin, but the factory upgrade will allow local production of electric motors to occur in a newly revamped hall at the 4,500-employee Berlin facility.
Gigafactory Berlin still seems to be ahead of schedule compared with the new factory in Austin, Texas, according to Electrek. Part of the problem at the latter plant was that Tesla was installing the new 4680 battery cells instead of the older, more common 2170 cells being used in Berlin.
Tesla delivered its delivery figures for the second quarter over the weekend. Deliveries company-wide came in at 254,695. This missed expectations for 256,520 narrowly and demonstrated the difficulty in getting Shanghai production back on track after a shutdown related to covid.
Wedbush's Daniel Ives had opined last week that hitting 260,000 deliveries would be greeted as positive by Wall Street. Quite a few investment banks reduced their price targets on TSLA stock last week, but generally they are at 1,000 or above. This makes these delivery numbers more interesting. Could price targets decline further this week? JPMorgan is already out with a client note saying that rising battery metals prices, which in some cases add as much as $10,000 to the price of a vehicle, cannot be added to reservation prices and may lead to poor results in the latter half of the year.
Tesla remains in the midst of a lay-off strategy that consists of cutting its "white-collar" employee count by 10% but increasing its hourly worker count. Salaries were recently raised by 6% at the Berlin factory in order to assuage complaints from the union despite CEO Elon Musk suggesting the plant was "burning" money.
Tesla stock forecast
TSLA stock is now trading inside a wedge structure. The apex where the top and bottom lines intersect is at $675, making that price once to beat for bulls. Longer-term support remains at $620, the swing low from May 24. Since then Tesla stock has experienced two higher lows and three lower highs. A break below $620 could send TSLA to support at $550. Likewise, a break above the descending top line, now at $735, would also lead to a rally. The target above $735 is $792. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is trending higher in optimistic fashion as is the 9-day and 21-day moving average relationship.
Tesla (TSLA) chart, daily
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to fresh multi-decade lows below 1.0300
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide amid relentless dollar strength and touched its weakest level in nearly two decades at around mid-1.0200s. The greenback continues to outperform its rivals as a safe haven and the ECB's cautious policy outlook hurts the shared currency.
GBP/USD closes in on multi-year lows below 1.0950
GBP/USD is down more than 1% on a daily basis and continues to push lower toward the multi-year low it set at 1.0933 in early June. The US Dollar Index preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since December 2002 supported by safe-haven flows.
Gold drops to $1,786-84 support zone as USD hits fresh 20-year high
Gold Price continued losing ground for the second straight day and slipped below the $1,800 mark. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, along with a blowout USD rally, exerted pressure on the commodity.
USD/CAD surges above 1.3000 amid plunging oil prices
USD/CAD has advanced beyond 1.3000 on Tuesday with the loonie facing heavy selling pressure amid a more-than-6% decline in crude oil prices. Additionally, the greenback continues to gather strength with US stocks suffering heavy losses after the long weekend.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!