Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA faces new competition from peers

- TSLA shares spiked 13.5% on January 3 but dropped more than 4% the following day.
- Tesla announced 308,000 deliveries in the fourth quarter.
- Ford has announced a production increase for F-150 electrics.
- Sony to enter EV industry.
Despite dropping at the open, Tesla (TSLA) shares have climbed 1.6% to $1,167 about 30 minutes into Wednesday's session.
They dumped 4.2% on Tuesday one day after surging 13.5%. The stock had been down as much as 5.5% in the session, but buyers showed up to move the share price higher. The share decline followed the entire universe of growth stocks lower as value stocks have become more popular in light of expected rising interest rates this year.
Bullish announcements from other electric vehicle (EV) makers may have also stolen some of Monday's thunder. Ford said it would be doubling its 2023 production of F-150 Lightning electric trucks after receiving more than 200,000 reservations from interested customers. Sony announced that research had commenced on its own electric vehicle.
Tesla Stock News: competition heats up
Ford (F) stock jumped 12% on Tuesday after announcing its production ramp up. Management said doubling the annual production output of F-150 Lightnings would take until the middle of 2023. What is more is that the new reservations came from customers that were not necessarily loyal to the Ford brand, which means that Ford's foray into EVs is not cannabalizing sales of its internal combustion engine F-150s, which remain the most popular model in the US.
"More than 75% of our reservations for F-150 Lightnings are from folks who haven't owned Ford in a while. So that is pure growth for our brand. It just demonstrates if you deliver a compelling battery electric product, there's a whole different market out there that's willing to give you a chance," said Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford's Americas & International Markets Group.
Sony's CEO also announced that it was focused on bringing its own EV to market. Despite lacking the production capacity of other carmakers, Sony believes its battery prowess could give it the necessary edge. Additionally, Sony is already a parts producer for the autonomous vehicle segment, for which it produces sensors. Sony unveiled a prototype vehicle at an auto conference in 2020 called the Vision-S. As strange as the news may sound, it should be remembered that both Apple and Xiaomi are also preparing to enter the EV sector, so at this point there is a precedent for consumer technology companies joining the fray.
Sunday's announcement that Tesla had delivered approximately 308,000 vehicles during the fourth quarter impressed Wall Street and led to a 13.5% rout. Wall Street consensus had forecast 266,000. For its part, Tesla management even suggested the 308,000 figure might be conservative.
Tesla is expected to recall a total of 475,000 Model 3 and Model S cars due to issues with the rear camera on models produced between 2014 and 2021. The recall amounts to nearly the whole of last 2020's delivery figure.
TSLA key statistics
|Market Cap
|$1.2 trillion
|Price/Earnings
|330
|Price/Sales
|25
|Price/Book
|38
|Enterprise Value
|$1.02 trillion
|Operating Margin
|10%
|Profit Margin
|
7%
|52-week high
|$1,243.49
|52-week low
|$539.49
|Short Interest
|3%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $851.98
Tesla Stock Forecast: $1,243...still the focus
As TSLA shares search for stability after their wild 13.5% spike on Monday, Wednesday is showing that the $1,140s to $1,160s are proving stable enough.
The all-time high from November 4 of $1,243.49 remains the focus of bulls. That level is just 7.6% above the current session's price. Let's be honest: 7.6% is just one Elon Musk tweet away from here.
As we wrote on January 4: "To close the gap between November 5 and 8, TSLA stock needs to hit $1,208..." Reaching $1,208 should confirm to bulls that there is no use in selling until $1,243 at the very least.
Traders hoping to enter can find short-term support at $1,129 – which has served as support during every session this week – and $1,117, which has acted as resistance on seven occasions in the past 10 weeks.
TSLA 1-day chart
