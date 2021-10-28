Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Can TSLA keep going up?

Uber and Hertz help Tesla (TSLA) stock surge past $1 trillion.

Options volumes surges as Tesla tops $1,000.

Tesla (TSLA) surging despite chip shortage issues.

Tesla (TSLA) just keeps on going up, seemingly forever. Will this stock ever come down to earth? Michael Bury appears to have been burned, as have many other shorts in what is making GameStop (GME) and AMC look like a mere footnote in a surge of epic proportions, while valuations go out the window. This truly is a case of investors jumping on the bandwagon of growth and momentum.

Consider this then, if you will: at an over $1 trillion market cap, Tesla is worth more than the combined market caps of Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford (F), General Motors (GM) and Daimler. When you add that Volkswagen includes numerous brands such as Audi, Porsche VW, Skoda, etc., then you see just how far this valuation metric has stretched from normal fundamentals.

Now for sure Tesla is highly innovative and in a super growth phase. This very same argument was made about Amazon (AMZN) back in its infancy, and not too many are crying foul now about its valuation. Super high growth companies can justify and grow into a super high valuation. Tesla has perhaps singlehandedly invented the modern electric vehicle (EV). Certainly, it has increased the mainstream adoption and acceptance of them. Is that enough to justify being in the company of Apple (AAPL) as a $1 trillion dollar company though? Only time will tell.

Tesla (TSLA) stock news

Market Cap $1.04 trillion Enterprise Value Price/Earnings (P/E) 329 Price/Book 44 Price/Sales 35 Gross Margin 23% Net Margin 7% EBITDA $7 billion 52 week low $379.11 52 week high $1094.94 Average Wall Street rating and price target HOLD $779.34

Despite the surge in the Tesla (TSLA) share price, Wall Street remains unconvinced with an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $779.34. The post-earnings move in the Tesla (TSLA) stock price was initially subdued despite a reasonable earnings beat. The electric vehicle (EV) sector leader delivered a strong beat on EPS, coming in at $1.86 versus the $1.57 estimate. Revenue was also ahead of forecasts, coming in at $13.76 billion versus the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. The catalyst this week was undoubtedly the order from Hertz for 100,000 Tesla vehicles. This was Tesla's biggest ever order. The Hertz CEO said the order is primarily for Tesla Model 3s.

Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast

All-time highs achieved and the options buying in Tesla has been notable this week, helping to drive the price higher. Options volume surged for the $1,000 calls expiring tomorrow, Friday, October 29. Volume was also strong across many other strikes for Friday's expiry. TSLA is now long overdue a correction, so we are not exaclty making a brave call here by turning bearish despite the trend. Tesla is highly overbought on the Relatvie Strength Index (RSI) and has not been this over bought, above 90, since February 2020. It dropped 20% pretty sharply thereafter. All the recent options volume has focused on expiries for tomorrow, so expect some struggle next week to maintain those gains.