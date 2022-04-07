Tesla stock fell over 4% on Wednesday as markets weakened.

TSLA stock gave an overbought RSI signal.

The EV giant deliveries remain strong despite supply chain issues.

Tesla (TSLA) stock closed lower on Wednesday as a global sell-off hit equities hard. The main losers were high growth and technology sectors with defensives such as utilities and real estate closing higher. The catalyst for the latest move was a series of hawkish comments by Fed members Mary Daly and Lael Brainard.

This was added to a hawkish set of Fed minutes released on Wednesday. 50 bps is now odds on for May and bond yields spiked to new highs on Wednesday. Some position squaring is also at play from the recent rally ahead of the earnings season which kicks off next week. Tesla has made huge strides over the last two weeks, rallying from $750 to $1150, as investors piled back into the name. The momentum now looks to have stalled.

Tesla (TSLA) stock news: Solid delivery data, price hikes in the US

Tesla announced pretty solid delivery data over the weekend for the first quarter. Tesla shipped 310,000 vehicles in Q1, this was a record but fell just shy of Wall Street estimates of 317,000. Nevertheless, it was a huge leap from last year's Q1 at 184,800. The switch to EV is speeding, helped by soaring fuel costs. Tesla will release its Q1 earnings on April 20.

TSLA also got a recent boost from CEO Elon Musk taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. While not directly beneficial to Tesla it nonetheless created some retail momentum for the stock and helped it push higher.

Tesla has on Thursday announced yet another price hike for some models in the US. The latest is a hike in the price of a Model 3 Long Range. This is a recurring feature with a series of price rises in March. Expect many more to come as inflation remains sky-high and supply problems persist. China has extended yet again its lockdown which will be a drag on production. Tesla's Shanghai factory is to remain in lockdown until at least April 8.

Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast: Lower highs indicate classic downtrend

Tesla stock has now put in a series of classic lower highs. Firstly $1243, then $1208, and now lastly at $1152. So a classic downtrend should then see a test of the most recent low at $700. Let's wait and see.

Holding below $1152 keeps the medium-term chart outlook bearish. TSLA stock also had an overbought signal from the RSI. It hit 74, over 70 is considered overbought. We prefer 80 but the Money Flow Index also flashed an overbought signal so this added to our confidence in taking a short position in TSLA stock.

Tesla (TSLA) stock chart, daily

*The author is short Tesla