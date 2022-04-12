TSLA stock closes nearly 5% lower on Monday.

Tesla stock breaks down and closes below $1,000 for the first time since March 22.

TSLA and Twitter were intertwined but Elon declines TWTR board seat.

Tesla stock closed lower again on Monday as the tech rout continues in the face of rising yields. Hawkish commentary once again but tech stocks are on the back foot and investors await Tuesday's CPI print with increasing dread. Many analysts are predicting this quarter to be peak inflation so today will show us just how bad things are. There is a lag between inflation peaking and the effect on consumer demand though so consumer sentiment figures may be the next to dip if inflation ever settles down.

Tesla (TSLA) stock news: Chinese headwinds hitting

TSAL stock closed below the psychological $1,000 level on Tuesday for the first time since March 22. The stock has proven volatile and rallied strongly along with global equities as the shock and awe of the Ukraine conflict ebbed from investors' minds. Now, the focus though has been shifted to the imminent 50 bps rate rise from the Federal Reserve and surging bond yields.

Tesla has also had problems from the continued shutdown in China as it seeks to effect some form of control over the latest covid outbreaks. This has MENA manufacturing sites across China being shuttered and Tesla's gig factory in Shanghai has has production temporarily shut down. As if all this was not enough China released car sales data for March that showed a fall of nearly 12% in sales in March versus February. Lockdowns are hitting demand as well as production.

Tesla has been rising prices continuously this year in response to rising input costs. As any economics 101 student will point out, rising prices mean lower demand. This will take time to play out but will likely eventually. On the flip side though is that EV demand is soaring due to the oil price spike so this should be more than enough to offset demand reduction from price hikes. Longer-term Tesla looks to be in good shape but it faces some short-term headwinds.

Tesla will release Q1 earnings on April 20th after the market closes.

Tesla (TSLA) stock forecast: Bearish while below key pivot at $1,152

The next big support for TSLA stock is at $945 with the yearly VWAP also at this level. Breaking here and Tesla will target $884 from the 200-day moving average and then the recent lows at $700. Tesla is bearish below the key pivot at $1,152. We can see the series of lower highs identified by the trendline.

Breaking this trendline opens a test of $1,152 and should put short positions on notice.

Tesla (TSLA) stock chart, daily

*The author is short for Tesla