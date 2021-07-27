Tesla Q2 earnings beats expectations

Tesla kicked off the week of big tech earnings, by posting better than expected Q2 figures after yesterday’s closing bell.

The Elon Musk founded company reported $1.14 billion in net income for the quarter, which is the first time it has surpassed $1 billion.

Net income for the quarter was up 10x from last year’s amount of $104 million, and comes as the company expanded its automotive sales.

Overall, earning per share came in at $1.45 vs 98 cents per share expected, with revenue climbing to $11.96 billion vs $11.30 billion expected.

Despite this, shares in the company were down 2.20% as of writing.