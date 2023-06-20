Hello everyone. In today’s article, we will look at the past performance of the 1 Hour Elliott Wave chart of Tesla Inc. ($TSLA) The rally from 6.06.2023 low unfolded as a 5 wave impulse with an incomplete bullish sequence from 5.31.2023 low. So, we advised members to buy the pullback in 3 swings at the blue box area ($251.83 – 245.83). We will explain the structure & forecast below:
$TSLA 1H Elliott Wave Chart 6.14.2023:
Here is the 1H Elliott Wave count from 6.14.2023. The rally from 6.06.2023 at (ii) unfolded in a 5 wave impulse which signaled a bullish trend. We expected the pullback to find buyers in 3 swings at $251.83 – 245.83 where we entered as buyers.
$TSLA 1H Elliott Wave Chart 6.15.2023:
Here is the next day 1H update showing the move taking place as expected. The stock has reacted higher ending the cycle from 6.14.2023 peak allowing longs to get a risk free position. We expect more upside towards $270 – 350 area in the near term.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from sub-1.0900, struggles to extend gains
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.0891, achieved after the data from the US showed that Housing Starts rose sharply in May. The US Dollar also gather strength against its rivals on the back of growth-related concerns.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2750 ahead of critical UK data
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and briefly traded below 1.2750 at the beginning of the American session. Demand for the US Dollar receded, with market player awaiting the UK Consumer Price Index
Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium
XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce.
Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index drops 0.5% at weekly open as Chinese growth weighs on equities
The S&P 500 index is likely nearing a pullback. The index has gained for five straight weeks and now appears overbought on the daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). Despite Friday’s 0.37% decline, the index advanced 2.58% in the week ending June 16.