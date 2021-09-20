Tesla Inc. Nasdaq Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA goes green as red splatters over markets

- Tesla stock gains while others fall on Friday.
- TSLA still on course to break $780 resistance.
- EV makers struggle on China regulation fears.
Tesla shares outperformed the broad market on Friday, with the stock closing up 0.33% to close just under $760. This was a strong performance when you look at the broad market, which fell nearly 1%. Cathy Wood is still selling Tesla but this has failed to dent investor enthusiasm for the stock. Friday was actually quiet enough in the name, with the range around $10 dollars, this despite quadruple witching.
Tesla 15-minute chart
The stock remains bullish but is slowly grinding higher, frustrating many. The short-term target is set above $740, break $760 quickly and then rally past $780.
Tesla key statistics
|Market Cap
|$728 billion
|Price/Earnings
|394
|Price/Sales
|23
|Price/Book
|29
|Enterprise Value
|$756 billion
|Gross Margin
|22%
|Net Margin
|
6%
|52-week high
|$900.40
|52-week low
|$329.88
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Hold, $704
Tesla stock forecast
$740 remains the key to the bullish trend, but yet again the bullish move might falter, with slow and steady being the watchword. $760 is the main resistance we would like to see broken, as that is the high mark from last week, breaking that would keep the momentum strong and likely attract more momentum players into the stock. Tesla, though, is a high-beta stock, meaning it moves more than the underlying index and markets are starting to look increasingly nervous. European markets are down nearly 2% on Monday, and US futures are pointing sharply lower. This is likely to see Tesla (TSLA) test the $740 support, and it is already trading at $744 in the premarket, albeit very lightly.
A retracement to $740 provides a buy-the-dip opportunity, as the overall trend is still bullish. But use a stop as breaking $740 ends the bullish trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is flat-lining, so showing indecision, but for now, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains strong and trending higher.
FXStreet View: TSLA bullish above $740, neutral below. Bearish below $700.
FXStreet Trading Ideas: Buy the dip at $740 with a tight stop. Other buy zones are $680, as volume is high here and the 200-day sits just above.
TSLA daily chart
