Tentative stabilisation, sluggish recovery? – ANZ

Analysts at ANZ Bank noted the Monetary Fund’s latest World Economic Outlook report shows signs of optimism for markets, although reports that global macroeconomic data is yet to improve meaningfully.
Key quotes
"Global growth outlook has again been trimmed (by 0.1% pts in both 2019 and 2020 to 2.9% and 3.3% respectively and by 0.2ppt in 2021 to 3.4%)."
"The Report notes that the downward revision primarily reflects negative surprises to economic activity in a few emerging market economies, notably India."
"More positively, the IMF notes that, since its October Update, tentative signs of a bottoming out in global manufacturing and trade, a shift towards more accommodative monetary policy, intermittent favourable news on US-China trade and reduced fears of a no-deal Brexit have boosted market sentiment."
"However, global macroeconomic data is yet to improve meaningfully."
AUD/USD clings to 0.6875 in search of fresh clues
AUD/USD failed to stay near Monday’s drop to seven-day low while taking rounds to 0.6875 during early Tuesday morning in Asia. The pair seems to have been struggling between the mixed messages from trade/political front as well as the US-cantered optimism.
USD/JPY keeps gains above 110.00 ahead of BOJ
USD/JPY trades near 110.17 at the start of the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair remains above 110.00 ever since it crossed the mark since late January 16. The US markets were off on Monday and a lack of major catalysts elsewhere.
Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower
XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.
WTI extends losses to $58.70 amid receding geopolitical tension
WTI fails to hold onto the week-start gains as global leaders push for peace in the Middle East. WTI remains on the back foot while flashing $58.70 as the quote during the Asian session on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: Inside falling channel below 200-bar SMA
GBP/USD trades near 1.3000 by the press time of Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair stays inside the monthly falling trend channel while also remaining below 200-bar SMA. With this, sellers keep eyes on December 23 low, near 1.2900.