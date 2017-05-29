Tensions in the South China Sea - UOB

Tensions in the South China Sea - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group noted the tensions in the South China Sea and how this has been addressed by the G7.
Key Quotes:
"China Foreign Ministry said that the country is “strongly dissatisfied” with the G7 statement on East, South China Seas and hopes the G7 and other nations would refrain from taking positions.
China said it is committed to properly resolving disputes with all nations involved through negotiations while maintaining peace and stability."