NYSEAMERICAN:TELL gained 0.38% during Thursday’s trading session.

US LNG projects are set to take off in the coming years.

Tellurian has growing competition in the LNG sector and will have to fend off bigger names.

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL extended its recent rally to three straight days, even as LNG prices dropped in the US during Thursday’s session. Shares of TELL added 0.38% and closed the trading day at $5.28. The broader markets saw a bullish relief rally on Thursday, as all three major indices erased some of their losses from earlier in the week. Investors shrugged off imminent rising rates and looked ahead to big tech earnings from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Dow Jones surged by 614 basis points, the S&P 500 added 2.47%, and the NASDAQ soared by 3.05% during the session.

With the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, economic sanctions against Russia are continuing to pile up. One of the major repercussions has been replacing Russian LNG with other importers from around the world. President Biden has increased US imports to Europe to help ease the burden, and as a result the US will see a major boost in LNG infrastructure over the next few years. Two more LNG projects recently received approvals from the US government and construction is to begin shortly on new sites in Texas and Louisiana.

As the US race for LNG market share heats up, Tellurian finds itself taking on larger companies like Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) and EQT Corp (NYSE:EQT) amongst others. Many of these companies have existing infrastructure in place, while Tellurian is still trying to establish itself. Can Tellurian compete? It seems like the US will have plenty of market to go around, but as major energy companies join the LNG market, there could be less slices for companies like Tellurian in the end.