One of the fallouts from the economic sanctions has been felt by French energy giant, TotalEnergies SE. The company has a massive LNG project it is developing in Russia, and unlike other companies that have pulled out of the country, TotalEnergies has remained there. As a result the firm is taking a $4.1 billion charge. Last year, TotalEnergies had a total of $13.7 billion in capital employed in Russia, which accounted for about 10% of its total capital for the year.

LNG prices continued to surge on Wednesday as Russia cut off its supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. President Putin is threatening to do so to any other country in the European Union who does not compensate Russia in its home currency of rubles. The move sent a shockwave through the LNG industry as prices in the US and Asia soared on what could end up being a global supply shock if LNG prices continue to rise on the increased demand.

NYSEAMERICAN:TELL rose sharply during Wednesday trading as the latest standoff between Russia and the EU sent global LNG prices soaring. Shares of TELL jumped by 6.52% and closed the trading day at $5.23. Natural gas prices in the US spiked by a further 3.34% on Wednesday alongside a higher close for crude oil futures as well. Equities markets were not as bullish, although the broader markets started the session out on the right foot. The Dow Jones gained 61 basis points, the S&P 500 added 0.21%, and the NASDAQ dropped lower into the close with a 0.01% loss, holding steady at its lowest levels of 2022.

