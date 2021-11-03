Technical Elliott Wave Analysis: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook and Tesla [Video]

NEWS | | By Peter Mathers

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Microsoft (MSFT) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading Strategies.

Stocks analysis overview: Risk on.

US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.
Amazon AMZN  Elliott Wave tracking two counts, but Risk on.
Alphabet GOOGL  Elliott Wave Wave1 of (5).
Apple AAPL  Elliott Wave (iii) of v) of 3 of (5).
Microsoft MSFT  Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 1 of (5).
Facebook FB  Elliott Wave i) of (5).
Tesla TSLA  Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 3 of (5).

Video Chapters:
00:00 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
02:55 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
04:39 Apple Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
10:10 Square SQ Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
12:11 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
15:03 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
17:44 Microsoft Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
20:00 Banks JPM GS BAC.
25:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.

Trading Tip:
"99%+ of traders don't care about Ferraris and yachts. They just want to pay their bills, save a little extra money, and sleep well at night. The only way to do that is to bat 70% or more. Anything less, and these goals are nothing more than fantasy." - Mark Melnick.

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

