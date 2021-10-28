Technical Elliott Wave Analysis: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook and Tesla [Video]

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Square (SQ) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading.

Stocks analysis overview: The SP500 and NASDAQ are bullish as are most stocks, however stocks like Facebook are bearish.

US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis:

Amazon AMZN Elliott Wave tracking two counts.

Alphabet GOOGL Elliott Wave tracking two counts.

Apple AAPL Elliott Wave (v) of iii) of 3 of (5).

Square SQ Elliott Wave Tracking two counts.

Facebook FB Elliott Wave ii) of C of (4).

Tesla TSLA Elliott Wave (iii) of iii) of 3 of (5).

Video Chapters:

00:00 NASDAQ 100 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

03:02 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

06:13 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

07:05 Apple Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

12:02 Square Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

14:16 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

17:45 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.

20:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.

Trading Tip:

"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it."