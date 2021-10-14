Technical Elliott Wave Analysis: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Square, Facebook and Tesla [Video]

NEWS | | By Peter Mathers

Tesla (TSLA), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB) & Square (SQ) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast & Day Trading.

Stocks Elliott Wave overview: Elliott Wave Double ZigZag pattern for Intermediate Wave (4).

Elliott Wave Analysis Wave Count:
Amazon AMZN  Elliott Wave Y of (4).
Alphabet GOOGL  Elliott Wave (c) of b) of Y of (4) Or Wave 1 of (5).
Apple AAPL  Elliott Wave c) of Y of (4).
Square SQ  Elliott Wave  c) of Y of (4).
Facebook FB  Elliott Wave c) of Y of (4).
Tesla TSLA  Elliott Wave v of (v) of c) of B of (4).

Video Chapters:
00:00 NASDAQ 100 Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
03:06 Amazon Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
08:22 Alphabet Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
11:12 Apple Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
17:38 Square Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
21:00 Facebook Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
29:56 Tesla Elliott Wave Technical  Analysis.
32:00 Thank you for watching US Stocks Elliott Wave Analysis.

Trading tips:
"Trading is not for the dabblers, the dreamers, or the desperate. It requires, above all, one steadfast trait of dedication. So if you are going to trade, trade like you mean it".

As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.

Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.

The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed

EUR/USD holds steady near 1.1600 amid upbeat mood, US data eyed

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1600, gathering strength for the next push higher. The US dollar licks hotter US inflation-inflicted wounds amid an upbeat market mood. FOMC minutes point to November taper. US remains hopeful of reaching deal with EU on steel tariffs by end-October. US PPI, Fedspeak awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.3650, Brexit back in vogue

GBP/USD trades firmer above 1.3650, Brexit back in vogue

GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3650, under demand from both a Brexit and a central bank input. Rates are expected to be raised imminently by the Bank of England and medicines arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

GBP/USD News

Gold faces stiff resistance at 200-DMA after US inflation-led $40 rally

Gold faces stiff resistance at 200-DMA after US inflation-led $40 rally

 Gold is consolidating Wednesday’s massive gains so far this Thursday, as the bulls face stiff resistance at the mildly bearish 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA), currently at $1796. A renewed uptick in the US Treasury yields across the curve amid a better risk profile is capping the upside in gold price.

Gold News

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC needs to clear one hurdle for 30% ascent

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC needs to clear one hurdle for 30% ascent

Litecoin price has been consolidating below a stiff resistance barrier for 36 days. However, LTC seems to have mustered up the strength and is attempting to cross this hurdle and trigger a new uptrend. If LTC breaks below $163.89 will invalidate the bullish thesis.

Read more

US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper

US September CPI: Inflation supports a November taper

Consumer inflation rises 0.4% in September to 5.4% annually, highest in 13 years. Food and gasoline climb 1.2% on the month, 4.5% and 42.1% on the year. Core CPI gains 0.2%, as forecast, to 4% yearly.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures