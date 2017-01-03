Technical blow in 4hr GBP/USD chart

The set-back taking place in GBP/USD has resulted in a crossover of the 50-period below the 200-SMA.



Under this signature, the 4hr technical picture for GBP/USD remains fragile. However, the risks for a short-squeeze rally also exist, which may commence upon a decisive daily close above today's open. In this scenario, a degree of supply could materialize with a price reaction to the pivotal level charted through the crossover.

